Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.

R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 11.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive comprises about 1.6% of R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CL. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,304,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.7% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.5% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.2% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 19,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $75.56. The stock had a trading volume of 21,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,262,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.44 and its 200-day moving average is $79.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.09. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $74.01 and a 52-week high of $86.21.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.51%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $47,079.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,621.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,386 shares of company stock worth $11,298,048 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

