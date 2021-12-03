Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Short Interest Up 24.7% in November

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800,000 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the October 31st total of 3,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 269,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.8 days. Approximately 14.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 245.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000.

COLL stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $17.22 and a one year high of $26.91. The stock has a market cap of $615.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.53). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

