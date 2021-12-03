Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Short Interest Up 24.7% in November

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800,000 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the October 31st total of 3,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 269,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.8 days. Approximately 14.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 245.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000.
COLL stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $17.22 and a one year high of $26.91. The stock has a market cap of $615.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.29.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.
About Collegium Pharmaceutical
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.
