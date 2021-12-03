Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,974 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF were worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 92.2% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 66,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 31,724 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the second quarter worth $1,239,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 20.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,175,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,327,000 after acquiring an additional 202,048 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,459,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,655,000 after acquiring an additional 718,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,186,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,571,000 after acquiring an additional 28,945 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DIAL opened at $21.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.47. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $22.14.

