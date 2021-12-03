Columbia Property Trust (CXP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 7th

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.84 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th.

Columbia Property Trust has increased its dividend by 5.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Columbia Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 466.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Columbia Property Trust to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.6%.

Shares of NYSE:CXP opened at $19.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.19. Columbia Property Trust has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $19.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.07.

CXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $19.30 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Columbia Property Trust stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 403.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 33,063 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

