Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Receives $117.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.60.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $137.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.54. 4,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,514. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.95. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $82.81 and a one year high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.03 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Walter Klenz sold 1,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total value of $126,316.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 40.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 304.9% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 332 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 53.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 653.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,261 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

