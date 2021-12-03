Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of Andersons worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANDE. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Andersons by 165.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 37,336 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Andersons by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 685,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,925,000 after purchasing an additional 141,701 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Andersons by 104,210.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Andersons during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Andersons by 213.6% during the 2nd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 117,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 80,300 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANDE shares. Stephens raised shares of Andersons from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Andersons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Andersons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Andersons from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

In other news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 12,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $464,793.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 78,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $2,893,627.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 114,684 shares of company stock worth $4,267,280 over the last 90 days. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Andersons stock opened at $34.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.08. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.35 and a 52 week high of $38.75.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.27. Andersons had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 0.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

