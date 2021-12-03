Comerica Bank Has $757,000 Position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Comerica Bank raised its position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) by 50.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,752 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,838 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 94.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners bought a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VIV. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th.

VIV stock opened at $8.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $9.43. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.36.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 5.84%. Equities analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.66%.

About Telefônica Brasil

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

