Comerica Bank Has $831,000 Holdings in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,412 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.12% of Glatfelter worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLT. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Glatfelter by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 727,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,160,000 after buying an additional 23,351 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Glatfelter in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,345,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in Glatfelter by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 30,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 17,208 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Glatfelter by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,114,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,572,000 after buying an additional 86,912 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Glatfelter by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,211,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,738,000 after buying an additional 73,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Glatfelter stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.38 million, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.21. Glatfelter Co. has a 52-week low of $13.34 and a 52-week high of $19.48.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Glatfelter had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $279.65 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.33%.

In related news, SVP Christopher W. Astley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $111,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

