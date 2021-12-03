Comerica Bank Has $854,000 Stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,251 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Open Text were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Open Text by 9.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,843,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $195,264,000 after purchasing an additional 327,215 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Open Text by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 916,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,564,000 after acquiring an additional 175,390 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP grew its holdings in Open Text by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 63,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Open Text by 232.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 21,995 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its holdings in Open Text by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 184,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,386,000 after acquiring an additional 14,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Text in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $47.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.06 and its 200 day moving average is $50.69. Open Text Co. has a 12 month low of $43.68 and a 12 month high of $55.25.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $832.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.27 million. Open Text had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 21.28%. Open Text’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.178 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.54%.

About Open Text

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

