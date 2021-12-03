Comerica Bank Sells 1,627 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,853 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.08% of Standard Motor Products worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 1,001.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2,935.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

In other news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 5,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $290,453.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Ray Nicholas sold 1,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $47,428.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,748 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,487 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMP opened at $51.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.03 and a 200 day moving average of $45.59. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.09 and a fifty-two week high of $55.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.42.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.22. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $370.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.86%.

Standard Motor Products Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.