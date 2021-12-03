Comerica Bank Sells 2,378 Shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 10.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 11.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,835,000 after acquiring an additional 46,650 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 316.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 92,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 70,382 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 16.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 265,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,830,000 after acquiring an additional 38,372 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 113,600.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,816 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in HomeStreet by 12.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 231,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,449,000 after purchasing an additional 25,512 shares during the period. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HMST opened at $50.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.04. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $53.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.65.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $81.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.98 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 29.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is 18.94%.

HMST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

