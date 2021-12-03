Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.72.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens dropped their price target on Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Comerica from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Comerica from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 2,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $217,179.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total value of $461,032.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,810. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Comerica by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 275.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Comerica stock opened at $84.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.51. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $51.03 and a fifty-two week high of $91.62.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Comerica will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

