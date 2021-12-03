CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.05 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) will post $2.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CommScope’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.98 billion and the highest is $2.11 billion. CommScope reported sales of $2.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CommScope will report full year sales of $8.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.34 billion to $8.47 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.36 billion to $8.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CommScope.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 269.72%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

COMM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on CommScope from $12.00 to $9.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CommScope currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $10.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.70. CommScope has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $22.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66.

In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 5,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $48,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 20,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.55 per share, with a total value of $191,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 105,384 shares of company stock worth $1,032,444 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in CommScope by 394.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,478,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167,373 shares during the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in CommScope during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,916,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP boosted its stake in CommScope by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 4,323,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,898 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 2nd quarter worth $32,459,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 463.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,692,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

