CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.25.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COMM. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CommScope from $12.00 to $9.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th.

In other news, SVP Justin C. Choi bought 15,384 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $149,994.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $298,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 105,384 shares of company stock worth $1,032,444. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CommScope by 5.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,883,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $487,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,874 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CommScope by 1.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,940,735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $318,388,000 after purchasing an additional 234,229 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CommScope by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,669,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,001,000 after purchasing an additional 463,338 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in CommScope by 14.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,415,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,457,000 after purchasing an additional 937,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CommScope by 31.0% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,984,947 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,689 shares during the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $10.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.70. CommScope has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.03.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 269.72% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CommScope will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

