Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Community Trust Financial Services Corporation was incorporated under the laws for the purpose of becoming a bank holding company for Community Trust Bank. The Company is intended to facilitate the Bank’s ability to serve its customers’ requirements for financial services. The primary activity of the Company currently is, and is expected to remain for the foreseeable future, the ownership and operation of the Bank. “

Shares of CTBI stock opened at $43.17 on Monday. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.71 and a 1-year high of $47.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.64 and its 200 day moving average is $42.12. The company has a market cap of $770.28 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 35.56%. The company had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

In related news, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $224,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,780 shares of company stock worth $259,268. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTBI. FMR LLC raised its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after buying an additional 78,400 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 7.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 131.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 34.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 32,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 8,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

