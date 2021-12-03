Comparing Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) and Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE)

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) and Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

67.8% of Global Net Lease shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.1% of Global Medical REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Global Net Lease shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Global Medical REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Global Net Lease and Global Medical REIT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Net Lease $330.10 million 4.51 $10.78 million ($0.28) -51.28 Global Medical REIT $93.73 million 11.36 -$1.92 million $0.15 110.61

Global Net Lease has higher revenue and earnings than Global Medical REIT. Global Net Lease is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Medical REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Global Net Lease has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Medical REIT has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Global Net Lease and Global Medical REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Net Lease 1.52% 0.35% 0.14% Global Medical REIT 13.46% 2.94% 1.27%

Dividends

Global Net Lease pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.1%. Global Medical REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Global Net Lease pays out -571.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Global Medical REIT pays out 546.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Global Net Lease has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Global Medical REIT has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Global Net Lease is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Global Net Lease and Global Medical REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Net Lease 0 2 1 0 2.33 Global Medical REIT 0 0 4 0 3.00

Global Net Lease presently has a consensus price target of $20.94, indicating a potential upside of 45.82%. Global Medical REIT has a consensus price target of $17.25, indicating a potential upside of 3.98%. Given Global Net Lease’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Global Net Lease is more favorable than Global Medical REIT.

Summary

Global Medical REIT beats Global Net Lease on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc. engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe. The company was founded on July 13, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc. engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.