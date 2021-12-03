Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) Stock Position Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Condor Hospitality Trust were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Condor Hospitality Trust alerts:

Condor Hospitality Trust stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.40. Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $7.50.

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.33). Condor Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 37.72% and a negative net margin of 48.53%. Analysts anticipate that Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Condor Hospitality Trust from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Condor Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Condor Hospitality Trust Profile

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment and ownership of select-service, limited-service, extended stay and compact full service hotels. The firm also engages in the business of owning equity interests in hotel properties The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Norfolk, NE.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Condor Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Condor Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.