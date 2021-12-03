Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Conduent Incorporated is a business process services company. It engaged in providing business and government services to citizens, patients, customers and employees. The services rendered by the company include healthcare solutions, BPO services, learning services, digital payments, legal and compliance solutions, human resources, finance and accounting, procurement solutions and digital transformation. The company serves aerospace defence and automotive services, banking, communication and media, healthcare, industrial and energy, insurance, retail and consumer products and transportation industries. Conduent Incorporated is based in Basking Ridge, N.J. “

CNDT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Conduent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conduent from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Conduent from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Conduent to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

CNDT opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.38 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average is $6.87. Conduent has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $8.50.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Conduent had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Conduent will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Conduent by 5.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 473,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after buying an additional 22,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Conduent by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 773,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 32,873 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Conduent in the third quarter worth $109,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Conduent in the third quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Conduent in the third quarter worth $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

