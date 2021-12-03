Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Conns Inc is a specialty retailer currently operating retail locations in Texas and Louisiana. It sells major home appliances, including refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers and ranges, and a variety of consumer electronics, including projection, plasma and LCD televisions, camcorders, VCRs, DVD players and home theater products. They also sell home office equipment, lawn and garden products and bedding, and continue to introduce additional product categories for the home to help increase same store sales and to respond to their customers’ product needs. “

Shares of CONN opened at $22.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average of $24.04. The company has a market cap of $656.60 million, a PE ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.52. Conn’s has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $31.48.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $418.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.74 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Conn’s will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Norman Miller sold 15,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $376,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Conn’s by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 125,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 26,526 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Conn’s by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Conn’s by 1,080.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 21,624 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Conn’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Conn’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

