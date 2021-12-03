Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Short Interest Up 44.0% in November

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, an increase of 44.0% from the October 31st total of 1,250,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 714.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,941,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,889 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,843,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,817,000 after purchasing an additional 910,709 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $180,482,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $132,244,000. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $131,154,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.25.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $225.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,667. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.28. The company has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a PE ratio of 59.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $204.46 and a fifty-two week high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.67%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

