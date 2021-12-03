ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Insider Tarun Kumar Jain Sells 25,000 Shares

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) insider Tarun Kumar Jain sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total value of $93,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tarun Kumar Jain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Tarun Kumar Jain sold 67,605 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $330,588.45.

ContextLogic stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.28. 32,411,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,637,422. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a PE ratio of -0.93. ContextLogic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $32.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.74.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 91.67% and a negative net margin of 33.67%. Equities research analysts expect that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ContextLogic by 391.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 96,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 76,678 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ContextLogic by 519.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 119,198 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in ContextLogic by 127.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 59,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 33,290 shares during the period. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair cut ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Cowen cut their price objective on ContextLogic from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered ContextLogic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ContextLogic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

