ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) Holdings Cut by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) by 66.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 39,271 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ContraFect were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ContraFect during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContraFect during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in ContraFect by 51.0% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 109,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 36,850 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in ContraFect during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ContraFect during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFRX opened at $3.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.80. ContraFect Co. has a 12-month low of $2.97 and a 12-month high of $7.63.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.15. Sell-side analysts expect that ContraFect Co. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

CFRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ContraFect from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

ContraFect Company Profile

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.

