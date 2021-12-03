ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) Holdings Trimmed by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) by 66.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 39,271 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ContraFect were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ContraFect during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContraFect during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of ContraFect by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 109,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 36,850 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of ContraFect during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ContraFect during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. 60.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of ContraFect from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

CFRX stock opened at $3.16 on Friday. ContraFect Co. has a 1 year low of $2.97 and a 1 year high of $7.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.89. The firm has a market cap of $124.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.80.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.15. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ContraFect Co. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.

