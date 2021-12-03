Contrasting Ark Restaurants (ARKR) & Its Peers

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ: ARKR) is one of 68 public companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Ark Restaurants to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Ark Restaurants has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ark Restaurants’ competitors have a beta of -8.70, suggesting that their average stock price is 970% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ark Restaurants and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ark Restaurants 3.76% 10.47% 2.63% Ark Restaurants Competitors 4.49% -37.51% 1.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Ark Restaurants and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ark Restaurants 0 0 0 0 N/A Ark Restaurants Competitors 842 4480 5219 190 2.44

As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 23.71%. Given Ark Restaurants’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ark Restaurants has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ark Restaurants and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ark Restaurants $106.49 million -$4.69 million 14.80 Ark Restaurants Competitors $1.56 billion $107.67 million 10.76

Ark Restaurants’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Ark Restaurants. Ark Restaurants is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.2% of Ark Restaurants shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.9% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by institutional investors. 40.4% of Ark Restaurants shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

Ark Restaurants Corp. owns and operates restaurants and bars, fast food concepts and catering operations in the U.S. It operates in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, NV and the gulf coast of Alabama. The company was founded in January 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

