Contrasting Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) and Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) and Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Flux Power and Fluence Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flux Power -57.24% -119.04% -59.72% Fluence Energy N/A N/A N/A

24.8% of Flux Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.3% of Flux Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Flux Power and Fluence Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flux Power $26.26 million 3.14 -$12.79 million ($1.01) -5.10 Fluence Energy $92.15 million 61.02 N/A N/A N/A

Fluence Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Flux Power.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Flux Power and Fluence Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flux Power 0 0 3 0 3.00 Fluence Energy 0 3 12 0 2.80

Flux Power currently has a consensus price target of $13.67, indicating a potential upside of 165.37%. Fluence Energy has a consensus price target of $46.46, indicating a potential upside of 37.70%. Given Flux Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Flux Power is more favorable than Fluence Energy.

Summary

Fluence Energy beats Flux Power on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Flux Power Company Profile

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy Inc. is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc. is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

