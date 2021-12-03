Contrasting Formula Systems (1985) (FORTY) & Its Competitors

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ: FORTY) is one of 56 publicly-traded companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Formula Systems (1985) to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Formula Systems (1985) and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Formula Systems (1985) 0 0 0 0 N/A Formula Systems (1985) Competitors 331 1446 2346 76 2.52

As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 9.68%. Given Formula Systems (1985)’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Formula Systems (1985) has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Formula Systems (1985) and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Formula Systems (1985) $1.93 billion $46.78 million 36.61 Formula Systems (1985) Competitors $2.01 billion $188.71 million 24.60

Formula Systems (1985)’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Formula Systems (1985). Formula Systems (1985) is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Formula Systems (1985) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.3% of Formula Systems (1985) shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Formula Systems (1985) pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Formula Systems (1985) pays out 34.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.4% and pay out 31.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Formula Systems (1985) has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Formula Systems (1985) lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Formula Systems (1985) and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Formula Systems (1985) 2.22% 4.55% 2.00% Formula Systems (1985) Competitors -3.09% -4.21% 6.27%

Volatility and Risk

Formula Systems (1985) has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Formula Systems (1985)’s rivals have a beta of 1.33, meaning that their average share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Formula Systems (1985) rivals beat Formula Systems (1985) on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

