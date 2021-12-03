Contrasting Yunji (YJ) and The Competition

Yunji (NASDAQ: YJ) is one of 25 public companies in the “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Yunji to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Yunji and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Yunji $847.55 million -$22.43 million -10.76 Yunji Competitors $8.29 billion $479.17 million -7.80

Yunji’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Yunji. Yunji is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Yunji and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yunji 0 0 0 0 N/A Yunji Competitors 142 702 1055 53 2.52

As a group, “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 23.32%. Given Yunji’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Yunji has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Yunji and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yunji -2.95% -4.24% -2.28% Yunji Competitors -16.79% 14.55% 1.93%

Volatility and Risk

Yunji has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yunji’s peers have a beta of 2.18, indicating that their average share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.2% of Yunji shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.6% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Yunji peers beat Yunji on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Yunji Company Profile

Yunji, Inc. engages in the provision of social e-commerce platform. The firm offers Yunji App, a combination of Yunji VIP App and Yunji Flagship App. It also provides solutions and services that allow suppliers to benefit from the firm’s scale of operations and marketing capabilities. The company was founded by Shang Lüe Xiao in May 2015 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

