Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Trading 2.8% Higher

Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $389.70 and last traded at $388.46. 5,501 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 269,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $377.95.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.62.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $409.87 and its 200-day moving average is $411.74. The firm has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.17 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 102.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Cooper Companies news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 72,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.13, for a total transaction of $32,690,241.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total value of $2,248,834.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,387 shares of company stock worth $35,732,390. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 1,340.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.