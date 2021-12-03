Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) by 307.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 44,707 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRBP. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 427.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,961,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after buying an additional 3,210,722 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,462,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,996,000 after buying an additional 1,658,273 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% in the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 2,884,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after buying an additional 722,222 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $581,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 204.2% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 364,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 244,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corbus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.08.

Shares of NASDAQ CRBP opened at $0.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.51. The firm has a market cap of $102.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.37. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $4.00.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.39% and a negative net margin of 2,856.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

