CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Brokerages expect CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) to announce earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the highest is $1.40. CoreSite Realty posted earnings per share of $1.34 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full-year earnings of $5.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.56 to $5.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $6.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CoreSite Realty.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 266.08% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $163.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

COR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays upgraded CoreSite Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoreSite Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.23.

Shares of COR stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,456,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,885. CoreSite Realty has a one year low of $107.23 and a one year high of $173.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.80, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 246.60%.

In related news, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total value of $130,577.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total value of $579,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,627 shares of company stock valued at $825,194 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 22.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,092,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,476,000 after buying an additional 943,379 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 45.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,465,000 after buying an additional 474,075 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 96.2% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 637,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,808,000 after buying an additional 312,500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 12.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,846,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,567,000 after buying an additional 207,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 37.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 761,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,498,000 after buying an additional 207,015 shares in the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

