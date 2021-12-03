Cormark Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) – Research analysts at Cormark lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 30th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the bank will earn $2.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.98. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.07 EPS.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BNS. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outpeform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a C$83.00 price objective (down previously from C$86.00) on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Veritas Investment Research upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$88.78.

Shares of BNS stock opened at C$84.65 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$80.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$79.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$102.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.84. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of C$66.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$84.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 50.35%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.