Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown trimmed its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Corteva were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 334,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,087,000 after acquiring an additional 8,998 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Corteva by 5.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Corteva by 24.5% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Corteva by 2.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 219,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,237,000 after buying an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Corteva during the third quarter worth about $709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.94.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $46.19 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 6.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

Corteva declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

