Cortex (CTXC) Price Hits $0.93 on Top Exchanges

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded up 267.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Cortex has a total market cap of $174.79 million and $2.22 billion worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cortex has traded up 343.7% against the dollar. One Cortex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00001743 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004177 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00043451 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.98 or 0.00238972 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00007298 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Cortex

Cortex (CTXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 187,204,881 coins. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Cortex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

