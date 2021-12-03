Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Short Interest Update

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Country Garden stock remained flat at $$21.92 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37 shares, compared to its average volume of 946. Country Garden has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $32.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.30.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $1.7868 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.84%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Country Garden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Country Garden Company Profile

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condos; and car-parks and retail shops.

