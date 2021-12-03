Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Holdings Lifted by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,819,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,129,843 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 12.21% of Coursera worth $532,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 47.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 1,303.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total transaction of $1,884,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,431,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xueyan Wang sold 8,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $273,794.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 303,991 shares of company stock worth $10,942,398.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COUR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Coursera from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUR opened at $28.72 on Friday. Coursera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.11 and a 52 week high of $62.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.00.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $109.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.66 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 32.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. On average, research analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

