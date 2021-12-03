Credit Suisse AG Has $116,000 Stock Position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) by 60.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,543 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 37,400 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGS. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 11.5% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 20,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 65.7% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,318 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 64,388 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,482,890 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,866,000 after acquiring an additional 14,759 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 14.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 69,767 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 27.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,463 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 15,751 shares in the last quarter. 3.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGS opened at $4.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.71. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $6.09.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $184.89 million for the quarter. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 11.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.

