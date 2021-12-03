Credit Suisse AG Has $141,000 Stock Holdings in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,498 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Uranium Energy by 18.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,424,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544,070 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 19.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,086,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,458 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 40.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,337,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,962 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 15.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,735,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,936,000 after acquiring an additional 503,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 9.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,134,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 184,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 10,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $29,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

UEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $5.60 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $3.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.30 million, a P/E ratio of -40.55 and a beta of 2.26. Uranium Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $5.79.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United State, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

