Credit Suisse AG Invests $150,000 in Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 98,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USAS. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Americas Silver by 8.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,031,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,687,000 after purchasing an additional 549,387 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Americas Silver during the second quarter valued at about $320,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Americas Silver during the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Americas Silver by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 982,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 69,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Americas Silver in the first quarter worth about $110,000. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:USAS opened at $0.76 on Friday. Americas Silver Corp has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 342.53% and a negative return on equity of 42.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Americas Silver Corp will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Americas Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Americas Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price target (down previously from $2.25) on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Americas Silver from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Americas Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.04.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

