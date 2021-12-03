Credit Suisse AG Invests $77,000 in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 347.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,341,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,748 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,800,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,159 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,742,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 517,532 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,360,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 817,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Seelos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,109,000. Institutional investors own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Seelos Therapeutics alerts:

SEEL opened at $1.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.42. Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.68.

Several research firms have weighed in on SEEL. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.50 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Seelos Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seelos Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.92.

Seelos Therapeutics Profile

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Seelos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seelos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.