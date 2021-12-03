Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stock Position in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) by 10.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,632 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in SIGA Technologies were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in SIGA Technologies by 8.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,097,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 81,602 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in SIGA Technologies by 24.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 278,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 54,728 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in SIGA Technologies by 34.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,032,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after acquiring an additional 265,003 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in SIGA Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in SIGA Technologies by 7.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SIGA Technologies alerts:

Shares of SIGA Technologies stock opened at $7.93 on Friday. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $9.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.85.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 29.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SIGA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of SIGA Technologies from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

About SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The company develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA).

Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.