Credit Suisse AG Purchases 7,565 Shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) by 51.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,565 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Homology Medicines were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FIXX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at about $649,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 138,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 55,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 14,822 shares during the period. 56.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Homology Medicines stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. Homology Medicines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of -0.55.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 269.33% and a negative return on equity of 44.87%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Homology Medicines, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FIXX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

