Credit Suisse AG Purchases Shares of 25,000 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.41% of 1847 Goedeker as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOED. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 1847 Goedeker in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in 1847 Goedeker in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in 1847 Goedeker in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in 1847 Goedeker in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in 1847 Goedeker in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Albert Fouerti purchased 330,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $973,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

1847 Goedeker stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.27. 1847 Goedeker Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $16.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $218.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of -0.79.

1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). 1847 Goedeker had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 3.70%.

1847 Goedeker Inc operates an e-commerce platform for appliances and furniture in the United States. It also sells fitness equipment, plumbing fixtures, televisions, outdoor appliances, and patio furniture, as well as commercial appliances for builder and business clients. The company also provides appliance installation services and old appliance removal services.

