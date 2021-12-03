Credit Suisse AG Sells 18,498 Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) by 25.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,498 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hourglass Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Uranium Energy by 1,006.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 13,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Uranium Energy by 48.1% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

UEC stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $945.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.55 and a beta of 2.26. Uranium Energy Corp. has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $5.79.

In other Uranium Energy news, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 10,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $29,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UEC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $5.60 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United State, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

