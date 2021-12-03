Credit Suisse AG Sells 9,627 Shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,738 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,627 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Suburban Propane Partners were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,907,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 1.7% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 483,872 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $785,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 33.7% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,918 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 155.6% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 43,957 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 26,757 shares during the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Suburban Propane Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE SPH opened at $14.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.34. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.79 million, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.49. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 27.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other Suburban Propane Partners news, Director Jane Swift sold 16,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $247,655.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners LP engages in the business of liquefied petroleum gas business. It operates through the following business segments: Propane; Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels; Natural Gas and Electricity; and All Other. The Propane segment engages in natural gas processing and petroleum refining.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Suburban Propane Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suburban Propane Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.