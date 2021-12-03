Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €211.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €211.00 ($239.77) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SAE. Berenberg Bank set a €210.00 ($238.64) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €135.00 ($153.41) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($261.36) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €175.00 ($198.86) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($159.09) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €185.45 ($210.74).

SAE stock opened at €145.80 ($165.68) on Tuesday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a twelve month low of €116.50 ($132.39) and a twelve month high of €249.00 ($282.95). The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -125.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €141.78 and its 200-day moving average price is €144.66.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

