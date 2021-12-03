CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Short Interest Down 25.4% in November

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 716,000 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the October 31st total of 959,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 459,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CRH in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRH by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CRH by 21,072.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in CRH by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in CRH by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

CRH traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,835. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. CRH has a one year low of $39.10 and a one year high of $53.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.24.

About CRH

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

