Critical Contrast: Boqii (BQ) versus Its Rivals

Boqii (NYSE: BQ) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Boqii to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Boqii and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boqii -20.63% N/A -44.86% Boqii Competitors -16.79% 14.55% 1.93%

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Boqii and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boqii 0 1 1 0 2.50 Boqii Competitors 142 705 1062 53 2.52

As a group, “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 23.32%. Given Boqii’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Boqii has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Boqii has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boqii’s competitors have a beta of 2.18, meaning that their average share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Boqii and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Boqii $154.31 million -$29.68 million -136.00 Boqii Competitors $8.29 billion $479.17 million -7.80

Boqii’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Boqii. Boqii is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.9% of Boqii shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.6% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.5% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Boqii competitors beat Boqii on 13 of the 13 factors compared.

Boqii Company Profile

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network. It also operates Boqii Community, an interactive content platform; and provides online marketing and information services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

