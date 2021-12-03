CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $8.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $201.27. 34,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,735,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $155.54 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $259.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.23 and a beta of 1.34.
In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.95, for a total value of $17,582,060.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.02, for a total value of $900,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,441 shares of company stock worth $42,824,526 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.
CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $339.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Summit Insights boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.79.
CrowdStrike Company Profile
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.
