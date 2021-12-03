CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $8.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $201.27. 34,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,735,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $155.54 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $259.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.23 and a beta of 1.34.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.95, for a total value of $17,582,060.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.02, for a total value of $900,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,441 shares of company stock worth $42,824,526 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CrowdStrike stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 223.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.02% of CrowdStrike worth $1,146,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $339.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Summit Insights boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.79.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

