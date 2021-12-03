CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.57-0.59 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.427-1.433 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion.CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.570-$0.590 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Summit Insights lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $285.79.

Shares of CRWD stock traded down $12.30 on Friday, hitting $197.05. The stock had a trading volume of 7,825,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,752,978. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $259.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.80. The company has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a PE ratio of -233.58 and a beta of 1.34. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $157.59 and a one year high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total value of $798,425.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cary Davis sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.35, for a total transaction of $1,101,202.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 166,441 shares of company stock worth $42,824,526. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CrowdStrike stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.02% of CrowdStrike worth $1,146,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

