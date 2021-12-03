Crumly & Associates Inc. Acquires 2,942 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,786 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in Comcast by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 210,110 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84,363 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Comcast by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,507,882 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $140,266,000 after buying an additional 70,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 66,850 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $51.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.34. The firm has a market cap of $237.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $48.15 and a twelve month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. Comcast’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Loop Capital cut their price target on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Comcast from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.87.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

